We're intentional about using sports to develop our people - Alex Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has stated that his government is deliberate about using sports to unite the people as well as grow the economy of the State.

The governor stated this during the week while receiving a delegation of Sports Nigeria, a private sector driven initiative aimed at bringing government and the private sector together to harness talents and develop sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

“We are very deliberate about using sports to unite our people who could support our economy and also to do a few other things that we have mentioned here,” the Governor stated.

He said that Abia State is blessed with enomous talents and assured that he would support every initiative geared towards harnessing them for the development and growth of the sports industry in the state.

The State chief executive officer disclosed that already the Nsulu Games Village in Isialangwa North has been slated for entertainment and games village.

Dr. Otti added that, in terms of manufacturing, the State has an existing brand of quality production that would receive more attention. He assured the delegation that the details of its presentation would be studied and the areas of interest identified for partnership and thanked the delegation for its interest in sports development in the State.

Earlier, while making a presentation to the Governor on a document titled, “Abia State Sports Infrastructure Investment – A Value Proposition”, the Chief Executive Officer, Sports Nigeria and Chairperson, Nigerian Football League, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, said her organisation specialises on facilitating cross sectional alliances to build sports.

She sought the commitment of Abia State Government in providing necessary support for the development of the framework, strategy policy and implementation plans critical to sports infrastructural development, disclosing that Abia stands to benefit bountifully through community empowerment, job creation and economic growth, social cohesion and health wellness.

According to her, everything that is needed for sports development is supposed to be done at the State level and stressed the need for Abia to leverage sports to boost development.