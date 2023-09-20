Olusesan Laoye

As a way of resolving the the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC ), in Osun State, the Director of Publicity of the party in the state, Mr. Kola Olabisi, has said that the implementation committee of the recommendations of the Prof Isaac Adewole-led repositioning committee of the party is currently at work.

The Director of Publicity, who was reacting to a Business Hallmark story on the crisis in Osun APC, revealed that the implementation committee is working hard on the recomondation of Prof Adewole led committee, noting that whatever the committee comes up with will soon be in the public domain.

Mr Olabisi, declared that as far as they are concerned, “There is no issue with the Osun APC as political meetings are being held at all the levels of the party in the state.”

He also pointed out that the role expected of the party as the major opposition party in the state is being played to the letter.

Acording to him, “the state secretariat of our party is always a beehive of activities as the members of our party throng the place for one activity or the other on daily basis.”

Mr. Olabisi alleged that the Business Hallmark report was skewed in favour of the Rauf Aregbesola camp, a claim this medium categorically denies.

Olabisi claimed that his response when contacted was not reflected on the story, but the reaction of the Aregbesola’s former Special Assistant, was reflected.

However, the true situation is that Olabisi’s response came when the paper had gone to press.