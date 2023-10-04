We're happy Julius Berger is doing quality job in Abuja - Wike

Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the various project sites of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc including the Federal Secretariat and the B6 and B12 road projects in the Federal Capital City.

The Honourable Minister inspected five projects last Saturday. He was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, former Governor of Abia State Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and other senior officials of the FCTA. Chief Wike commended Julius Berger and some other contractors handling the projects for their good work. He also enjoined the contractors to deliver the projects within their scheduled completion dates.

The projects visited included the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat complex and Completion of roads B6, B12 and Circle Road in the Abuja Central Area, the full scope development of arterial road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) with spurs and the rehabilitation and expansion of Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX)/Ring Road 1 junction with four interchanges. Others are, the construction of Southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road 1.

Wike who addressed newsmen shortly after the inspection said ongoing projects in the FCT were abandoned by the contractors, due to non-payment but added that the contractors have since returned to site, following payment by the FCT Administration.

The Honourable Minister expressed the optimism that the projects would be completed and commissioned for use in the FCT within the next eight (8) months. “Julius Berger is on site. …we are happy about B6 and B12 being handled by Julius Berger, you can see the quality of job. Overall, we want to say that we are happy with what they are doing…. By the grace of God, in the next 8 months, all of us will begin to benefit from the construction of these very strategic roads,” said Chief Wike.

Wike added that what is happening in the FCT in terms of re-energised provision of good infrastructure is a demonstration that the renewed hope agenda of the President Tinubu administration is not mere propaganda, but a substantive commitment to real development of the Federal Capital City.

The Minister called on the residents to also peacefully and cooperatively support the contractors to ensure the projects are completed in good time, even as he urged Nigerians to also pray for the President.