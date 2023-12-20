Wema Bank rewards customers in “5 for 5 Promo Season 3”

Wema Bank Plc has rewarded 120 winners nationwide in its monthly draw of “5 for 5 Promo” Season 3.

One of the winners of N1m in the 5th monthly draw of the promo held at the University of Lagos is a 23-year-old Yoruba education student at the University of Lagos, Muritadho Opeyemi.

According to a statement by the bank, the fifth draw recorded a total of 120 winners nationwide, two of whom were the grand prize winners of N1m each.

Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, described the promo as the bank’s way of making an impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“We are only halfway through season 3 and we have 5 more draws to go. You can be one of the 600 additional winners in Season 3 of the 5 for 5 Promo in 2024.”