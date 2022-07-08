Wema Bank Plc unveils Leadership Development School

Adebayo Obajemu

Wema Bank Plc has set up a Leadership Development School to help in the growth and development and transformation of its workforce.

Ademola Adebise, MD/CEO of the bank, stated that the financial institution has a huge task to optimise performance and deliver value in contemporary times, pointing out that leadership is key in driving organisational success.

“We need good leaders to blend the various skills of the employees for the advancement of an organisation and its business success”.

He said the school will be a vital towards the transformation and imparting of necessary set of skills to the bank’s workforce.