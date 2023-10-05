Wema Bank Plc to list Rights Issue of 8.572bn ordinary shares on NGX

Trading License Holders has been notified that Wema Bank Plc has through its Stockbroker, Global Asset Management Nigeria Limited, submitted an application to Nigerian Exchange Limited for the approval and listing of a Rights Issue of Eight Billion, Five Hundred and Seventy-Two Million, Twenty-Two Thousand and Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five (8,572,022,765) ordinary shares of N0.50 each at N4.66 per share, on the basis of two (2) new ordinary shares for every three (3) ordinary shares held as at the close of business on Thursday, 28 September 2023.

The Qualification Date for the Rights Issue is 28 September 2023.