Wema Bank ALAT offers Black Friday cashback in November

Wema Bank ALAT has offered 20% cashback on transactions done via the bank’s Point of Sale machines using the bank’s cards throughout November 2023.

According to Wema Bank, the offer provides customers the chance to receive a 20 per cent reimbursement on every transaction in addition to any discounts already enjoyed through ALAT Rewards or other store-specific Black Friday deals.The bank said that the WEMA ALAT Black Friday promo is an extension of Wema Bank’s reward programme.

Commenting on the offer, the Executive Director, Digital and Retail Business of Wema Bank, Tunde Mabawonku, stated thus:

“Our goal is to consistently drive impact, empower, and add value to the lives of every customer. The pursuit of this goal has led us to innovate continually, creating new and improved solutions. For our customers, every day is like Black Friday because with Wema Bank, the rewards never end. However, we recognise the significance of certain popular and anticipated ‘celebratory’ days, leading us to offer our customers a special experience this Black Friday season.”

“For every N100, 000 spent with your ALAT card on a Wema Bank POS machine, you’ll get a cashback of N20, 000, and that continues within the 20 per cent cashback Black Friday promo. So, when you’re at a store, watch out for the Wema Bank POS machine to make your payment with a Wema card and enjoy the cashback offer.”