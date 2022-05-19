Weed seller kills girlfriend over slippers, dumps corpse in bush

A hemp seller, identified simply as Toba, has allegedly killed his girlfriend Tunrayo Odubanjo, by slitting her throat, and subsequently dumped her corpse in a bush in Kara-Kekere community, Ogunrun, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State.

Reports said Toba and his girlfriend were at his residence when he sent her to get an alcoholic drink on Wednesday.

The victim was said to have worn his slippers to the place.

A resident, who gave her name simply as Peju, said when Odubanjo returned, he attacked her for wearing his slippers, Punch reported.

“He told her to pack out of his house, but she kept begging him and when she decided to leave the house, she could not see her slippers. She asked him for the slippers and Toba said he threw them into the bush. She pleaded with him to help her retrieve them from the bush, but he refused,” she told Punch.

“I tried to intervene, but he threatened to use broken tiles on me. So, I withdrew and continued with what I was doing. The girl later asked me for slippers, but I told her I had none. Suddenly, he pursued the girl again, dragged her into the bush and started beating her.

“I heard the girl begging and thought it was just beating. After a few minutes, I suddenly saw him sitting on the lady. I quickly called people at the site and the son of a chief in our community and they rushed down to apprehend him as he abandoned her corpse in the bush and wanted to run. Toba used broken tiles to slit his girlfriend’s throat.”

Another resident, who gave his name only as Qudus, said Toba just packed into the community, adding that he was taken to the Mowe Police Station.

“I saw the girl’s corpse as people carried her out of the bush. A cloth was used to cover her neck. He moved into his house in the community two days ago; he is popular for selling Indian hemp,” Qudus said.

Toba was seen lying naked beside the corpse of his girlfriend in one of the pictures seen by our correspondent.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command would release a statement on the incident on Thursday.

“I can’t give a reaction now; I want to see the person myself to know what actually happened,” he added.