Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has vowed that the judiciary cannot be intimidated.

This comes in the wake of controversial rulings on electoral disputes, resulting in the removal of a number of opposition governors and lawmakers and widespread accusations of judicial bias.

Addressing a gathering at the commencement of the special session for the 2023–2024 legal year and the induction of 58 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Justice Ariwoola urged fellow judges not to succumb to external pressures and to uphold the principles of justice.

“I expect every judicial officer to work very hard and also be very honest and courteous to the litigants, witnesses and members of the bar, and discharge all your judicial functions with all the humility at your command,” he said.

“Even while doing this, it is still necessary to have at the back of your minds that public opinions, sentiments or emotions can never take the place of the law in deciding the cases that come before you.

“The law remains the law, no matter whose interest is involved. In all we do, as interpreters of the law, we should endeavour to severe the strings of emotion from logic and assumption from fact.

“We should never be overwhelmed by the actions or loud voices of the mob or crowd and now begin to confuse law with sentiment or something else in deciding our cases.

“Nevertheless, unnecessary and unwarranted utterances are bound to embarrass not only others, but the Judge himself; thus what should be asked, should be asked, and what should not be asked, should be avoided.”

Ariwoola reaffirmed his dedication to upholding the rule of law, ensuring the complete independence of the judiciary, and fostering the trust and confidence of the public.

The CJN gave assurance that the Supreme Court would soon operate with its full complement of 21 justices, overcoming the challenge of meeting the constitutional requirement.

He said the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO), established in 2018 by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice W.S.A. Onnoghen, had played a pivotal role in expediting the trial of corruption and financial crimes.

Notably, the committee’s efforts led to 10 convictions by the ICPC and 1,094 by the EFCC during the 2022/2023 period.

During the period from September 12, 2022, to July 11, 2023, the Supreme Court handled a total of 1,271 cases, encompassing motions and appeals. Among these were 388 political appeals, 215 criminal appeals, and 464 civil appeals. The court also considered 49 criminal motions, 153 civil motions, and two political motions.

Within the same timeframe, the apex court rendered a total of 251 judgments, comprising 125 political appeals, 81 civil appeals, and 45 criminal appeals, along with 91 rulings.