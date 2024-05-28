Engineer Ikechuckwu Monday, the Abia State Commissioner for Power, has assured that the Dr. Alex Otti administration is determined to find solutions to challenges confronting the state.

The commissioner who spoke in this interview with Business Hallmark, also disclosed plans the administration has to resolve power issues in the state.

Excerpts:

First, with the developmental stride that has occurred in the last nine months in Abia State, we want to know why the decisions are different from what has been previously happening in terms of development, given the ways of the past administrations.

Thank you very much, you are welcome to Abia State, I understand you came from Lagos State. So, you are welcome to Abia. As per developmental stride, whatever you have heard about Abia is true; you must have seen physically for yourself, our achievements. Abia State has gone through a lot of poor leadership in the last 24 years before this administration emerged.

The vision of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the Executive Governor of Abia State is clear in his manifesto to make Abia State a true number one state not just in alphabetical order, for the State to be truly number one you have to have a transformation in terms of development, infrastructure, human capital, that’s what it’s all about, in terms of deliberate, passionate leader that cares about his people; and wants his people to get the full potential, that is just the goal, our goal.

The transformation has been impressive, is it possible to know where you are headed?

The truth is that Abia people are talented people, we have a very youthful population that is very talented and can fit in anywhere in terms of using their potential and God-given talent to explore the industrial revolution, unfortunately, what had been happening was poor leadership before our arrival.

Now to go back to your question, our desire is to tap into the full potential of our people making possible the machinery that will crystallize this potential.

One is infrastructure development, if you go around Umuahia, you will see that Abia State is a construction site. We are mostly business people and so for agriculture to thrive among our rural people, they need access roads to enable their customers to come to them, and access to transport their products.

The second is environmental sanitation. We need to make sure that our environment is clean, and that we are environment-friendly, so when we came to power there was dirt everywhere, all over, and we declared an emergency on waste management and we are gradually getting there. The first phase is to clean the waste, the next one is to convert this waste to wealth and raw material to create more wealth; then to the production of several materials like plastic and also to energy which can now be used for electricity production.

Thirdly, if you are talking about all this, industrial development, manufacturing, business, and education, energy is a key point there. And when you are talking about energy, you’re talking about electricity, power supply, this is something that must be improved, and it will act as an enabler to get our people to where we want them to be.

And fourth is health and education. These are the sectors where we declared an emergency.

Our budget as it stands today has 20 percent dedicated to education, and 15 percent to health. We know that to get the full potential of our people, they must be educated and people must also be healthy to work; so those are the targets to achieve. And we intend to achieve this before this administration leaves.

This is magical, all these could not have been done without hiccups, what have been the challenges?

There would be challenges, as you know financially we are constrained, but fortunately, we have a leader who is a guru in finance. Finance has been the challenge but because of the kind of leader that we have he was able to go to the right places to get the necessary finance, and also there was the institution of prudence in governance. We blocked all the leakages and that’s why we have been able to survive to achieve what we have been able to achieve so far.

The cost of governance has been reduced because all those wastages are no longer there, and we have been able to use the people’s money for the people.

The second challenge is the orientation of our people, having suffered for a long time, they need to get orientated to fit into these transformative measures. His Excellency has put in place a good governance structure, and that’s why when we came into power we created Abia State Orientation Agency to change the mindset of the people to know that we are in the new Abia State and get them aligned; then we met a workforce that was not well motivated, as there were arrears of salaries because they were not regularly paid. So, it was a big challenge also to get them motivated which involved training and instituting the right welfare to motivate them. These were some of the challenges that we had. We met a very dilapidated state in terms of infrastructure, you could not move from one street to another, there was no road, no access, and you could not come from Port Harcourt to Aba, which was clear because there was no road. Port Harcourt Road which is now under construction by Julius Berger was cut off from the city, there were floods everywhere, and waste everywhere, so it was a big challenge. But we are doing a lot in trying to solve them

Having made power one of your cardinal point and having achieved a lot in that respect, we understand that there is another power project that the administration is working on, can you tell us about the project and the controversy?

Thank you very much, this is my area as you know I’m the Commissioner for Power, you are very correct with regards to electricity with what you have said. Whether in terms of digitization or name it, we need to have a reliable power supply, and we understand that as a government.

Geometrics has been there at least for more than ten years, and they have not been able to produce for several obvious reasons.

But the major challenge they had was gas supply, so when they renovated the plant the gas supply was supposed from Shell Company, but sometimes, I think last year or the year before, Shell decided to divest in production and that asset was sold to a private company.

So, there were discussions on the contract and all of that. This stalled the plant production, it’s about three gas turbines that are supposed to produce 141 megawatts of power to Aba. This is unique because it’s an independent power plant. It doesn’t need to go into the national grid but goes directly in 33KV to the substations and consumers.

They have jurisdiction within nine local governments out of 17 of Abia State, while the GTDC has the remaining jurisdiction. So when we came to government we brought Geometric to the table and looked at the issues and how to help them solve the challenges.

As a government, we gave them our full backing, and we secured the support of the federal government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited to make sure the challenges of Geometric were solved.

We understand that there’s another power plant that is being negotiated ( cuts in)…

As I said discussions are ongoing, and investors are also coming, in addition, we are also looking at renewables; so there are a lot of discussions ongoing but Abians and the rest of Nigerians should be rest assured that we will find solutions for Aba, like the other nine local governments, and also find solutions for the rest of Abia State.

