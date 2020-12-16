Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has said Nigerians need restructuring and adequate security more than the question of which tribe will produce the next president in 2023.

The governor said those running around the country because of their presidential ambition would soon know better.

Makinde, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, was quoted to have spoken in Ibadan at the handover of 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, popularly known as Operation Amotekun.

He had earlier given 25 vehicles to the police and Operation Burst to combat insecurity in the state.

“I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023,” Makinde said.

“I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria. It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need.”

Although he did not mention Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress leader had been travelling to some parts of the country while his foot soldiers have been going round to solicit support for his presidential ambition.

Makinde lauded Amotekun, saying the impact of the security agency was being felt all over the state.

“If we cannot get state police now, this country will get there. We have community policing, but we need to do better than that. But, in the absence of the state police, we have our own Amotekun Corps and the operatives are doing very well, “ he added.

The Commandant of the Amotekn Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said the corps would do everything possible “to stem the tide of rising security challenges, particularly during this festive period