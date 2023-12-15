The 19 Northern governors have vowed to pursue justice for the victims and survivors of Kaduna drone bombing from the concerned authorities, according to DailyTrust.

The governors also called for an investigation into the incident and hope that such an unfortunate event would not reoccur in the country.

The forum Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the forum in Kaduna on Friday.

The chairman urged the member governors to hold a minute of silence for the victims of the airstrikes, adding that the protection of lives and property is the responsibility of the government.

He commended the efforts of the federal government for the quick response since the incident happened.

Governor Inuwa also said a lot needs to be done by the federal government to bring an end to the menace of kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism in the region.

“I will like to assure you that all the 19 Northern governors are working collectively to ensure such incident is investigated with a view to compensating victims and taking collective measures.

“Security and development are connected, and we must address them collectively. Without security, there would be no development because investors can only invest in an environment where their resources are secured,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State said the northern region had been grappling with challenges of insecurity.

According to him, their human development indices have been declining.

“For the Northern Governors Forum to remain relevant, we must forge unity among our people and collaborate on issues of development. We must fashion a plan for the development of the North.

“Diversity and ethno-religious unity remain the foundation for the advancement of the ideals of regional peace, security, and development in the North. Northern governors must work together towards empowering the people as key production forces for the growth of the North,” he said.