We must do something to check migration to Southwest, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed worry over what he described as mass migration to the Southwest geopolitical zone by Nigerian from other regions, noting that something had to be done about it.

Fasoranti who spoke in his Akure, Ondo State home when President Bola Tinubu paid him a visit on Wednesday, said the issue of constitutional reforms should be addressed with courage, fairness and determination.

He noted that Nigeria has a population of 200 million which would double in the next 25 years to 400 million, while expressing concern that with the population growth, if the current trend of migration continues, the region could be overwhelmed with imported challenges.

“Your performance so far has shown that you understand the full gravity of your mandate which is to show the Nigerian people that a good government is possible,” Fasoranti told Tinubu.

“In Yorubaland, we do not seek for any special treatment or unfair advantage. We know you are our own, but you now belong to all Nigerians. Your mandate was freely given by the people of Nigeria and blessed by God. Therefore, Mr President continue to govern fairly and courageously and with the fear of God. That is what we expect, that is what we know you will do.

“You know that since the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the Yoruba people, led by Afenifere, have been at the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“It is now incumbent on you to address this issue of constitutional reforms with courage, fairness and determination.

“We know we cannot return to the past, but we have to seek a future where regional competitions would bring out the best in our country as it did during the First Republic.

“We seek, therefore, a true Federal Republic that would reflect fiscal federalism. We believe a review of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference would help you in charting the course.

“For the people of the South-West, restructuring also has a more pressing meaning. Today, Nigeria has a population of 200 million which would double in the next 25 years to 400 million.

“However, the South-West is facing an avalanche of migration from the other zones of the country to the extent that in 25 years, if the current trend continues, the South-West would be home to 50 per cent of the population of Nigeria.

“We need to be prepared so that our region would not be overwhelmed by imported challenges.

“We want each of the geopolitical zones to have greater responsibilities for security, food production and infrastructural development.

“Since the removal of fuel subsidy, which was costing Nigeria $10 billion yearly, the state governments have been receiving hefty allocations from the Federation account.

“Mr President should persuade the governors to allow this change of fortune for the states to reflect at the grassroots so that life can be better for our people. They should not just buy rice and yams for the people.

“Mr President, thank you for this visit. You owe a duty to posterity to serve Nigeria with all your strength and wisdom.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Tinubu noted that a good foundation must be laid before the country could be restructured, but assured that his administration will pursue restructuring.

After the closed-door meeting with some selected leaders of the group, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr Jare Ajayi, quoted the President as having assured Nigerians that he would still restructure but that certain structures need to be put in place.

Quoting the President, Ajayi said: “On the issues of restructuring, the President said that he is aware of the need to restructure Nigeria but that a good foundation must be laid before bringing the restructuring in place such that if it is done in a rush without a proper foundation, the restructuring may collapse very soon but it would be done.

“He (Tinubu) said that when he took the oath of office, he (Tinubu) pledged his allegiance to Nigeria, that he knows what he is facing.

“Tinubu said: “I prayed for it, I danced for it, I campaigned for it and I got it. I know the enormous responsibility. So, don’t pity me, Baba (Fasoranti), just sit down and relax.

“He (Tinubu) assured Nigerians that he understood the struggle and that he is trying to build the structures that will not be reversed.

“The President said that the structure he is trying to put in place in Nigeria economically, socially and politically would be such that it would bring Nigeria back to where it is supposed to be.

“On the hardship Nigerians are facing, he (Tinubu) appreciates the pains Nigerians are going through and said that very soon, Nigeria will overcome it; that is a matter of time. He said that the kind of the policies government is implementing will bring positive solutions to the challenges.

“He said that Nigerians should grow our foods. That we should eat the food we grow. Doing so would wean us from depending on foods from foreign sources.”

News continues after this Advertisement