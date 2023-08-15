State oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has debunked rumours that it is working on a new proposal to raise the price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as fuel.

The NNPC in a message posted on its X page, (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday urged customers to disregard the speculations that there are fresh plans to raise the price of petrol from the current N617 per litre to between N720 and N750 per litre.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPCL Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated,” it said.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPCL Retail stations nationwide.”