Two suspects, Adama Joseph and Oreoluwa Davies, have narrated how they killed Adeniyi Ojo, a Kwara club owner who wanted threesome with them.

The suspects who were paraded by the police in Abuja on Wednesday evening confessed to the crime, but noted that their intention was to steal from him and not to kill him.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects said, “On October 6, 2023, police operatives apprehended the two suspects, Adama and Oreoluwa, who are both students of Kwara State Polytechnic for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr Adeniyi Ojo, the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Through meticulous investigative work, our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him. But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise,” the Force PRO stated.

Speaking during the interrogation, Adama said the victim had been demanding a sexual relationship with her for some time, but she had refused because she was working under him at some point, and when she quit the job, he failed to meet her financial needs whenever she requested.

Oreoluwa also agreed with Adama’s narration of the event.

“We had finished our ND programme at Kwara Polytechnic before the incident happened. We didn’t plan to kill him. On that particular day, we intended to steal from him, so we told him that we wanted to do BDSM, and he agreed to have a threesome with me and my friend (Oreoluwa).

“After Oreoluwa tied his hands and legs, I tried to gag his mouth, but he refused, and I stopped. So, when we couldn’t find any money in his pocket, my friend took his phone and showed it to his face to open it with a facial lock, but he started shouting, loosened one of the ropes on his hands, and started hitting my friend. We put Refnol (Rohypnol) in his mouth.

“So, in a bid to stop him from making noise, my friend put a pillow over his face, and when he went silent, we told him that we were leaving because we thought he was pretending, but he didn’t respond, so we left. I touched him with a dead knife used for cutting the cake, but he didn’t bleed as I never meant to stab him or hurt him; we only wanted to take his money. We didn’t know he died until when the police arrested us in Ogun State. We only took his phone, the knife, and the ropes with us.”