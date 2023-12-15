WBC champion trains Portable ahead of fight with Charles Okocha

Abimbola Osundairo, WBC continental champion, has begun training musician Habeeb Okikiola, alias Portable ahead of his scheduled boxing match with Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha on December 26.

The duo had scheduled the resolve their contractual issues, having been engaged in an online feud over an alleged N40m rip-off.

Portable claimed that Okocha cheated him out of the money and only sent him a small amount.

This sparked a feud, during which they agreed to settle their differences physically and both scheduled their boxing match for Boxing Day immediately after Christmas.

In the viral clip posted on Portable’s official Instagram page, he showed off his boxing skills with different combinations as he went through some punching bag drills with Osundairo.

During the training session, the ‘Zazu’ crooner was heard threatening Okocha that he was out for blood advising him to prepare his final will before stepping into the ring with him because only one person would leave on their feet, and it was him.

Portable, 29, was also seen doing aerobics and weightlifting after he finished his training drills. In the comment sections of the posts, some Nigerians have expressed concern for the Nollywood actor, with some advising him to call it quits.