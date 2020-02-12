Ruth Adimma, 19, wanted by the police over the murder of Madam Jennet Nwachukwu, a.k.a. Lady Jet, who she was working for as housemaid, has disclosed from her hideout that she accidentally killed her.

She explained that she was trying to defend herself against sexual harassment by the deceased in Umunna Community in Orlu, Imo State, where she was living with her, when she unintentionally stabbed her in the necking, which eventually led to her death.

“I realised Madam Nwachukwu was a lesbian after living with her about 4-months, after her made sexual advances at me. One morning in January 2017, I was in the kitchen cooking when she came from behind to hold my breast and started caressing me. I was shocked and asked her to stop, but she didn’t. I was working with a knife in my hand when she started assaulting. So, while I was struggling to break free from her grip, the knife in my hand pierced her in the neck. I fled from the scene when I saw her in the pool of her blood,” she revealed.

According her, she ran away from Umunna Community to avoid being apprehended by the neighbours. She got to know that Nwachukwu eventually died from the neck injury.

Adimma has been declared wanted by the police for the murder of her boss.