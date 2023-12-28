Vitafoam proposes N1.56 dividend to shareholders

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc on Wednesday published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 30 September 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N52.986 billion for the 12 months period, up by 14.42% from N46.31 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N4.37 billion was achieved for the year under review, down by 3.28% from N4.52 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Vitafoam stands at N3.50

At the share price of N21.25, the P/E ratio of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc stands at 6.08x with earnings yield of 16.46%.