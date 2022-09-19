VIDEO: Students protest at Lagos airport over ASUU strike

Nigerian students under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), are currently protesting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The students who have been protesting along Lagos-Ibadan expressway for a days, had at the weekend, vowed to shut down the Lagos airport over the ongoing strike action.
FOOLS! THE SAME WAY THEY MISMANAGED THE ENDSARS RUBBISH.
The wrong way and methodology for a worthy cause would always derail the message and purpose. The caliber of people our universities turn out is appalling and discouraging.
THERE HAS TO BE A RETHINK FOR OUR EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM, WHILST IT ARRESTS CHURNING OUT MEDIOCRES AND HALF-BAKES.