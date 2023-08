Ali Bongo, the deposed president of Gabon, has released a video in which he is seen begging for help, calling on the people to “make noise.”

Bongo, in the video, said he doesn’t know what was going on, alleging that his son, among others, has been arrested.

Army officers who took power in the country earlier on Wednesday, had announced that Bongo was placed under house arrest, while one of his sons had been arrested for “treason.”

Watch video below: