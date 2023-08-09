Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria’s Senate President, has been captured in a video announcing that money had been sent to senators to enjoy their recess, and then retracting the statement upon realising he was on live television.

The Red Chamber had on Monday, concluded the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Thereafter, the senators adjourned plenary to September 26.

Addressing his colleagues before the adjournment motion was moved, Akpabio said money has been sent by Magaji Tambuwal, clerk of the national assembly, to the senators to “enjoy” their holidays.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly,” he said.

The senate president was quickly informed by his colleagues that he was speaking before live television and press cameras.

Upon realising the magnitude of his remarks, Akpabio swiftly beat a retreat.

“I withdraw that statement,” he said.

“In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

Watch video below: