Victor Osimhen could be a Chelsea player in January, as striker eyes move

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, could be making a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window, amid renewed interest from the London side on the Nigerian international.

Italian sources have claimed that the Nigeria international is open to a potential transfer to Chelsea, amid increasing speculations about his future.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to add a center-forward to his squad in future windows, with Osimhen at the top of his list after his three seasons in Serie A where he has helped Napoli win the Scudetto.

Osimhen is expected to have an asking price of more than £100m and could break the Premier League record of £106.8m paid by Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez, which could make a January deal difficult but it is a position Pochettino wants to fill in future.

Chelsea have a link with Osimhen through Kalidou Koulibaly, who left the club in the summer for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia but has friends at the club.

According to The Telegraph, the pair have remained close since going their separate ways and a ringing endorsement from the Senegalese centre-back could turn the dial in Chelsea’s favour.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli has been tested this season with his representatives threatening legal action over a video posted on an official club TikTok account that mocked their own player.

According to Italian sources Chelsea would be a club the player would consider should he move away from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli chairman, Aurelio De Laurentiis, recently dropped a hint that he would be willing to cut ties for the right price.

“I have never been unhappy towards Osimhen, but there are always two of us in these things. I have remained the same, if his mood has changed I can’t do anything about it.

“If things change after a handshake, it’s disappointing, we take note of it but then life goes on. There are excellent relations with him, his contract expires in 2025, there is time. Don’t forget that I sold Koulibaly a year before his contract expired,” the 74-year-old said.

The pursuit for Osimhen is part of Chelsea’s strategy to fortify their striking options. While the club acquired Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer, the chase for a prominent No. 9 is still on.

Chelsea is strategically positioning themselves in the quest for Osimhen’s services, with rivals Arsenal also expressing interest in securing the striker. The forthcoming transfer window promises an intense battle as top clubs vie for Osimhen’s signature, marking a pivotal moment in the Nigerian forward’s potentially imminent Premier League arrival.