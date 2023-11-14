Victor Boniface ranks among best goal contributors in Europe

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, has ranked the fourth best goal contributor in Europe.

The Nigerian has been in excellent form since joining the German side for €20m from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last transfer window.

After Sunday’s action before the international break, Boniface ranked the fourth player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues with the most goal contributions only behind Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who are first, second and third respectively.

Just three months since joining Bayer Leverkusen, the 22-year-old Nigerian already has 17 goals contributions (11 goals and six assists).

His impressive statistics for goal contributions is only bettered by Kane, who has 28 goal contributions (21 goals and seven assists), Haaland with 21 (17 goals and four assists) and Guirassy, who also boasts an impressive 18 goal contributions (16 goals and two assists).

The striker is currently Bundesliga’s sixth top scorer for the 2023/24 season with seven goals in 11 games, behind Kane (17), VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy (15), RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda (9), VfL Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind and Leroy Sane, who are both on eight goals.

However, only Kane has more assists than Boniface among all the players.

Boniface has been instrumental to Die Werkself’s impressive start to the season as they currently sit top of the Bundesliga table after match day 11, winning 10 of their games while drawing only one.

Xabi Alonso’s side are also one of the only three unbeaten clubs (Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Nice) in the Europe Top 5 leagues

Jointly occupying the fifth position on the goals contributions chart are Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham who has 13 goals and three assists and Kylian Mbappe with 15 goals and one assist across all competitions.

Boniface’s fine performance has not been limited to his club’s side.

The striker made his debut for the Super Eagles during the 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe in September. In that game, he showcased his skills by delivering an assist for Samuel Chukwueze, contributing to Nigeria’s resounding 6-0 victory.

In a splendid follow-up, he made his first start for the Eagles in the 2-2 international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Portugal.