Van Gaal suggests Qatar World Cup rigged in Messi's favor

Louis van Gaal, former Netherlands coach has suggested that the 2022 World Cup was rigged to suit Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Van Gaal was in charge of the Dutch side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina knocked out the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Van Gaal told NOS, speaking at the Eredivisie Awards 2022/23 gala, that, “When you see how Argentina act and how we act… some Argentinian players went too far and were not punished.

“That’s why I think everything was premeditated.”

The journalist conducting the interview asked the former Barcelona boss to explain what he meant, but Van Gaal didn’t get into details.

“I mean everything I say,” replied the experienced coach.

When Van Gaal was asked again whether he thinks that Messi had to win the tournament at all costs, the Dutchman didn’t hesitate to give a clear answer.

“I think so,” he claimed.

Argentina went on to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals and then went all the way to glory after beating France on penalties in the final.