Val Ozigbo rejects Anambra chieftaincy title, cites politicisation

Mr. Val Ozigbo, Labour Party (LP) chieftain, has turned down a chieftaincy title offered to him by the people of Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State following alleged politicization of the issue.

Ozigbo, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, was to be conferred with the title of ‘Enyi Oma Anaocha’ (good friend of Anaocha) by the traditional rulers of the area at weekend.

However, in a letter to the traditional rulers on Thursday, Ozigbo said though he felt deeply honoured to have been considered for the title, he could no longer accept it due to certain circumstances.

” I was deeply honoured to have been chosen for the title of “Enyi Oma Anaocha.” However, it has come to my attention that certain interests, perhaps feeling uneasy about our collective progress, are attempting to politicise this traditionally significant award. This not only threatens the sanctity of our traditions but could also spark unnecessary divisions within our beloved communitities,” he said.

“After thoughtful consultation with Anaocha’s esteemed leaders, I’ve made the difficult decision not to partake in this weekend’s ceremony. This decision was not made lightly. It reflects my commitment to ensuring that our traditions remain untainted and our communities remain harmonious.

“I deeply appreciate the genuine intentions of the Anaocha Traditional Council and the entire community. I want to extend my apologies, especially to you, my close friends, and to all who had planned to attend the event in support and celebration.

“Our journey is filled with highs and lows, but unity, love, and mutual respect keep us moving forward. The values that bind us are stronger than the challenges that face us. I remain steadfast in my commitment to serving our community and pushing for the betterment of Anambra State.

“I hope to see you soon, under happier circumstances, as we continue to work towards our shared goals. Your understanding, support, and prayers mean the world to me.”