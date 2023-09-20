Uzodimma visits spot where gunmen ambushed soldiers, policemen in Imo

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has visited the scene where gunmen ambushed and killed some security operatives, including soldiers and policemen, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident happened in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Reacting to the sad incident on Tuesday, Uzodinma, in an X post, expressed his sadness, assuring citizens that justice will be served.

He wrote, “I was saddened at the news of an ambush by armed men, which led to the death of some security personnel on duty at Umuezeala Owerre in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

“I have visited the scene of the crime, this barbaric act is unacceptable and I have directed a collaborative effort amongst the security units for justice.

“However, I assured our people not to exercise any fear of reprisal attack or hostility, even as I appeal for cooperation from the community.

“Ndi Imo nwe’m, let’s not be dismayed by this, as it does not in any way unbalance our ongoing campaign against criminality and its associated vices in our dear State.

“Let us be rest assured that we will track those behind this heinous crime and bring them to book. Once more, I commiserated with the security agencies whose men were involved in the ugly incident.

“The Government will provide every necessary support to ensure that all officers and men of our security agencies are encouraged by serving justice.”