Use of ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags banned at Nigerian airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has prohibited the usage of ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags for travelers using the country’s airports, particularly those traveling through the country’s international airports.

FAAN said the use of Ghana Must Go sac as a means of packing baggage has cost airlines huge losses and also damaged the conveyor belt system.

The agency stated this in a circular entitled, ‘Re: Prohibition of Usage of Ghana Must Go” signed by Manager, Airport Services, Henok Gizachew and dated November 24.

The circular was issued to airlines using the country’s international airports while the airlines have in turn notified their travel partners and passengers.

One of the airlines in a message to the passengers said, “Please be informed that effective November 25, 2023, the usage of Ghana Must Go to travel on our flight is hereby prohibited.”