Paige C. Pullen, the Chief Academic Officer and Literacy Principal at the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning is to deliver the keynote address at the 3rd National Conference on Reading and Annual General Meeting, AGM of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria, NBRP.

The event which is scheduled to hold from September 27-28 at the University of Lagos is the hub activity of the reading promotions ensemble that was established in February, 2020.

Pullen, who would be speaking on the subject ‘The Science of Reading and Early Literacy Development: The Role of Parents, Educators, Libraries and Book Clubs,’ leads the academics, research and evaluation teams that are responsible for designing, implementing and evaluating the Lastinger Center’s early learning and literacy programs.

Before coming over to join the team at the Lastinger Center, Paige spent 16 years at the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Curry School of Education and the School of Medicine. Paige had also been a public school elementary and reading teacher for more than a decade, teaching students from diverse backgrounds with diverse learning disabilities and abilities. A passionate advocate for struggling students, her research focuses on, among others, implementing effective interventions for young children with- or at-risk for learning disabilities, especially in the area of reading, and has authored multiple pieces on literacy and special education and conducted professional development for teachers worldwide.

Dr Pullen has equally served on several editorial boards including editor-in-chief of Exceptionality: A Special Education Journal. Honors she has received include the 2011 Seven Society Outstanding Mentor Award and the 2010 Outstanding Professor while serving at the UVA Curry School of Education. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Early Childhood and Special Education, her Master of Education in Early Childhood and Elementary Education and Bachelor of Arts in Education— all from the University of Florida.

The two-day event would also feature book exhibitions, panel discussions and the conferment of awards on six Nigerians that have supported the reading promotions projects of NBRP since its inception. They are the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Dr Ekong Sampson; the Chairman, Accessible Publishing, Mr Gbadega Adedapo; the Chairman, Nigerian Book Fair Trust, Mr Dare Oluwatuyi; the President, Nigerian Publishers Association, Dr Uchenna Anioke; the Founder Uyo Book Club, Dr Udeme Nana and the Chairman, Raffia City Book Club, Ikot Ekpene, Abom Tony Esu.

The event is being hosted in conjunction with the Transcultural Writers Network, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos,.