Connect with us

Entertainment

Updated: Actor Junior Pope revived at a hospital in Asaba after boat mishap 
Advertisement

Entertainment

Jubilation as actor, Junior Pope wakes up after treatment in hospital

Entertainment

Mabel, comedian AY Makun's wife confirms marriage crash

Entertainment

Bobrisky convicted for abusing naira

Entertainment

EFCC to arraign Bobrisky over 'money laundering, abuse of naira' today

Entertainment

EFCC confirms arrest of crossdresser, Bobrisky

Entertainment

Why we can't arrest Bobrisky, other crossdressers – Police

Entertainment

Nollywood: Lack of financial mgt, endowment for arts blamed for high mortality rate

Entertainment

Zack Orji heads to UK for after surgery assessment

Entertainment

AGN president responds to Zack Orji's rumoured death

Entertainment

Updated: Actor Junior Pope revived at a hospital in Asaba after boat mishap 

Published

5 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Actor Junior Pope dies in boat mishap

Junior Pope Odonwodo, a popular Nollywood actor, popularly called, Jnr Pope has been revived after being reported dead.

Sources had said Pope died on Wednesday afternoon during a boat trip while filming in Asaba, the Delta State capital, alongside two other individuals yet to be identified.

However, emerging reports indicate that the actor was revived in a hospital in Asaba

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *