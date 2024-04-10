Entertainment
Updated: Actor Junior Pope revived at a hospital in Asaba after boat mishap
Junior Pope Odonwodo, a popular Nollywood actor, popularly called, Jnr Pope has been revived after being reported dead.
Sources had said Pope died on Wednesday afternoon during a boat trip while filming in Asaba, the Delta State capital, alongside two other individuals yet to be identified.
However, emerging reports indicate that the actor was revived in a hospital in Asaba
