The Government of Benin Republic has been ordered to pay Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, 20 million CFA.

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, sitting in Abuja ruled that the sum was compensation for violating Igboho’s fundamental rights and unlawful detention.

The court gave the order in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Gberi-Bé Ouattara, Sengu M. Koroma and Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Goncalves, in the matter, marked: ECW/CCJ/APP/15/22, Chief Sunday Adeyemo vs. Republic of Benin.

According to the court, Benin Republic should comply with the order within three months and report back to the court with evidence of payment.

Igboho was arrested in Cotonou while trying to depart the country for Germany in 2021.

This was after he eloped from Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, following a raid on his Ibadan residence.