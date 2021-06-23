BY EMEKA EJERE

The worsening liquidity crisis of Unity Bank Plc has seen the embattled MD/CEO, Ms. Oluwatomi Somefun, fighting hard to save her job ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) slated for July 1, 2021, findings have revealed.

Close sources say the lender’s board led by Aminu Babangida, (son of Ibrahim Babangida) has lost confidence in the leadership of Somefun as she has failed to turn around the fortunes of the bank.

It was also gathered that shareholders of the bank have also questioned the capacity of Somefun, calling for her sack, even as the books suggest that the lender is in dire need of urgent capitalisation if it must eventually survive the CBN hammer.

A claim last week by an online news medium that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was planning to nationalise Unity Bank Plc and the apex bank’s swift denial of same may still be raising questions on the minds of many.

The report had claimed that the banking sector regulator’s target examination of Unity Bank showed that the foremost agriculture lender is in ,”grave financial condition”, with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and Non- Performing Loans (NPL) ratio that breach prudential standards.

However, this does not fall in line with the position of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC), which just last month noted in the communiqué issued at the end of its meeting that the banking industry is in good health

According to the communiqué, “the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and the Liquidity Ratio (LR) both remained above their prudential limits at 15.8 and 38.9 per cent, respectively. The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) at 5.89 per cent in April 2021 showed progressive improvement compared with 6.6 per cent in April 2020.”

But even the bank’s external auditor, KPMG Professional Services, is said to have raised a red flag in 2019 and 2020 on the existence of Unity Bank, when it pointed out that the bank’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets by N279 billion and that the lender did not meet the required minimum CAR of 10 per cent for a national bank.

Agusto & Co. had also assigned a “BB-” rating to the bank, meaning that it is junk, which is below investment grade.

KPMG had warned that “a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt about the bank’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

However, the board has expressed strong confidence that it would salvage the situation and get the financial institution back on its feet.

In the 2020 reporting year, the auditor again warned about this persistent matter and in the results, it was noted that in the year, Unity Bank only managed a pre-tax of N2.1 billion, lower than N3.4 billion in 2019 and its total liabilities exceeded its total assets by N275 billion versus N279 billion in 2019, with CAR of -101.29 per cent as against -200.8 per cent in 2019).

“The bank, therefore, did not meet the minimum capital requirement and the CAR as stipulated by the CBN for a bank with a national banking license which is 10 per cent.

“The directors acknowledge that uncertainty remains over the timing of the recapitalisation of the bank.

“However, the directors [have] reached an advanced stage with both local and multinational investors in the fund mobilisation for the bank,” the results said.