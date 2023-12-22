United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) is considering flights from Kano to South East states ahead of the yuletide festivities.

Chairman of the airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who disclosed this in Kano said the flights would afford travellers ease of movement.

This was in response to the request of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who urged him to open up routes between Kano and the South East when he led the management team of the airline to pay a courtesy visit to the palace recently.

The airline had commenced flights to Kano from Abuja as part of its expansion to the northern states. The inauguration of the Kano flight followed the earlier launch of flights to Sokoto.

The emir said he is confident that the addition of Kano to UNA’s destinations will further help the development of the economy of the state. He commended Prof. Obiora for keeping to his promise that the airline would commence Kano operations before the end of the year, saying it shows he has integrity.

He also commended the Azman Group president who is also the President of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Abdulmunaf Sarina, who he said helped in facilitating the visit and has shown solidarity to other airlines.

Responding to the emir’s request, Prof. Obiora expressed his gratitude for the support the palace has given the airline since its inception and promised that there would be flights from Kano to the South East to enable ease of movement for the festive season. The airline currently operates to Anambra, Enugu and Owerri.