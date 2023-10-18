United Capital Plc boosts turnover by 20.35% in Q3 2023

United Capital Plc on Tuesday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023.

Gross Earnings of N17.506 billion was reported for the 9 months period, up by 20.35% from N14.546 billion reported the previous year.

The Group reported Profit after tax of N8.47 billion for the period under review, up by 9.76% from N7.72 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of UCAP stands at N1.41

At the share price of N17, the P/E ratio of UCAP stands at 12,04x with earnings yield of 8.30%.