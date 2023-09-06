United Capital Plc announces resignation of two directors

United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of the resignation of Mr. Sonny Iroche and Sir Stephen Nwadiuko from the Board of the Company.

The Board thanks Mr. Iroche and Sir Nwadiuko for their contributions to the Company over the years and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

