Union Bank Partners Fate Foundation to Empower SMEs in Nigeria

Union Bank of Nigeria recently sponsored the 8th edition of the Fate Foundation Alumni Conference, which focused on expanding opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises in the country. The conference, titled “Strategically Positioning Your Business: Opportunities in the New Dispensation,” took place on September 29, 2023.

The well-attended event provided an exceptional opportunity for the bank to partner with Fate Foundation to align their mutual objectives of fostering SME growth and enabling success for small business owners within Nigeria.

FATE Foundation is a Non-Profit Organisation that seeks to enable aspiring and emerging Nigerian entrepreneurs to start, grow and scale their businesses while also facilitating the development of an enabling business and thriving ecosystem. Over the years, the NGO has impacted over 7,500 graduates of their various Medium Scale and Medium Enterprise training programs.

Union Bank, like Fate Foundation, has consistently been at the forefront of empowering entrepreneurs to build successful and sustainable businesses through its provision of dedicated SME products, low-interest loans, and flexible repayment services that have helped them unleash their entrepreneurial spirit with creativity and drive, to bring about positive change in their respective communities.

Awards like the 2023 Global Finance Award for Best SME Bank of the Year, for instance, highlight the Bank’s unwavering commitment to the SME sector and small businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking during the Fate Foundation Alumni Conference, Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Olufunmilola Aluko said:

“Union Bank is truly excited to be part of this exceptional event dedicated to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs because this conference aligns with our organisational mission of enabling success for entrepreneurs. This year’s conference is not just timely but a call to action. Entrepreneurs are the catalysts of change, innovation, and progress in a rapidly evolving world. Therefore, it is important to gather to discuss ways to move forward”.

Discussions during the parley involved various stakeholders and attendees, including Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of major businesses, SME and MSME owners, exhibitors, and Fate Foundation Alumni who garnered insights and shared knowledge on crucial topical subjects essential for entrepreneurial growth and success from seasoned entrepreneurial leaders and influencers.