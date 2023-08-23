UNICAL replaces dean suspended for alleged sexual harassment of students

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Florence Obi, has approved the appointment of Dr. Rose Ugbe as the Acting Dean, Faculty of Law.

Mr Gabriel Egbe, the Registrar of the University, who announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday, said Ugbe would replace former Dean, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, who was suspended last week following allegations bordering on sexual harassment.

Egbe is specifically accused of improper behaviour towards female students, among other irregularities.

A seven-man panel had already been set up to look into the allegations, NAN reported.

The statement indicated that Ugbe’s appointment took effect from Tuesday, August 22, and would run till a substantive Dean is elected for the faculty.

Ugbe would take up the responsibilities and duties associated with the office and also oversee the faculty’s academic programmes.

She would also foster a healthy relationship among students and staff.