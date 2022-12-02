UNIBEN student produces utility truck with local materials

A doctorate student from the Faculty of Engineering, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Igbinosa Eghosa, has produced a lightweight utility vehicle with mostly local materials.

Eghosa who is of the Department of Production Engineering, developed the vehicle under the supervision of Professor Akaehomen Ibhadode.

Ibhadode led the team to present the vehicle to the University’s Management.

In a statement shared on the Facebook page of UNIBEN on Thursday, the developer opined that the lightweight truck will re-shape and power the growth of the nation’s transport and agriculture industries. He added that with adequate funding, the vehicle could be produced in large quantity as the design was capable of addressing transportation needs even in local communities.

On his part, the project supervisor pointed out that over 80 per cent of the materials used for the production of the truck was sourced locally.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, praised the team for promoting local production and expressed the University’s readiness to partner with the Faculty in the production of some units of the vehicle for the Institution’s use.