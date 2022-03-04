Nigeria’s federal government has said it will pay $100 (about N42,000) to each of the 5, 000 Nigerians billed to return from Ukraine.

The government had on Wednesday, approved $8.5 million for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians stranded as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The first batch of the returnees arrived the country in the early hours of Friday aboard Max Air.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said an additional two aircraft will arrive Friday.

The over 400 Nigerians, comprising of students and consular staff members arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 7:11am on Friday.

Reacting to the development, the NiDCOM head said “To God be the glory Max Air Evacuation flight VM602 from Bucharest touched down in Abuja”

She added that the evacuees are 416 as against the earlier reported 411.

“Two more arrivals expected later today,” NiDCOM said.

NIDCOM yesterday hinted on their arrival when it said “Stranded Nigerians in Ukraine about to take off from Bucharest, Romania en route Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja today, 03/02/2022 with an expected arrival 0400 am local time on 04/03/2022.”

According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.