UK govt says 141,000 Nigerians migrated to country in one year

A total 141,000 Nigerians migrated to the United Kingdom in the last year, according to data released by the country’s government.

The data showed that Indians, Nigerians, Chinese, Pakistani and Ukrainians were the top five immigrants into the country within the period.

“In the year ending June 2023, the top five non-EU nationalities for immigration flows into the UK were: Indian (253,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (89,000), Pakistani (55,000) and Ukrainian (35,000),” the release from the UK government revealed.

Early this year, the UK government announced some changes to its immigration laws.

By January 2024, the changes would come into effect and it includes the ban on dependants accompanying international students on non-research postgraduate courses.

While the development may likely force Nigerians to seek options of study somewhere with their families, a review of the data further revealed that Nigerians studying in the UK grew from 6,798 in 2017 to 59,053 as of December 2022.

Also, the number of dependents grew along. In 2019, there were 1,586 dependants and it increased last year to 60,923.

“The non-EU figures are based on Home Office Borders and Immigration data while EU figures are based on Registration and Population Interaction Database (RAPID) data received from the Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs and British nationals’ figures are based on the International Passenger Survey (IPS),” the UK’s Office for National Statistics said.