UK firm opens football academy in Nigeria, begins selection process

BY EMEKA EJERE

A United Kingdom-based football coaching company, Onyelen Football Coaching, has stormed Nigeria with exciting life-changing training opportunities for boys and girls within the age bracket of 7 to 25 wishing to build world-class football careers.

The company, which runs UEFA level football training programmes for players within the age bracket of 7 to 25 years, is floating a Nigeria football academy that will take off in Port Harcourt and later spread to other parts of the country.

A statement signed by the Director and Head Coach of the organization, Mr. Onyekachi Onyenali, enjoined interested and talented boys and girls within the age limit to register for the trials via the company’s website, www.onyelen.com , with the sum of N2,200 only. Registration deadline is 12 midnight of February 29th, 2024.

The statement further disclosed that selection trials have been slated for 28th, 29th and 30th March 2024, at BFB Group of Schools, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, to avoid congestion, each of the applicants will have only one day to convince the judges that he/she has what it takes to join the academy. Dates of appointment will be communicated by SMS.

Those admitted into the academy are to pay a subsidised fee of N50, 000 only per term of six months.

The statement listed some of the benefits accessible to the trainees of the academy to include: opportunity to travel around Nigeria and Africa for matches; opportunity to play for Onyelen 1st team in Wales, UK; opportunity to gain a football scholarship in the UK; as well as opportunity to join academies, semi professional and professional football clubs in the UK.

“Growing up, I had the skills and potential to play professional football but there were no opportunities for me to turn the dream into reality”, the Nigeria-born FAW/UEFA-certified coach recalled.

”Our vision now is to extend UEFA standard football training to our people (Nigerians) and to give players the opportunity/platform I did not have.”

Onyenali also disclosed: ‘’I am a Football Association of Wales (FAW) UEFA level trained coach and I have 25 years experience in playing and coaching up to semi professional level in different continents such as Asia, Africa and Europe.

”I am also the Head Coach for the Under 11s in Carmarthen Town Academy here in Wales.”

