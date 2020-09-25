OBINNA EZUGWU

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr Kennedy Uzoka been named winner of the prestigious Zik Prize for the year 2019.

Announcing winners of the year’s awards at a virtual press conference on Thursday, Professor Pat Utomi, board member, Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the award, said Uzoka emerged winner of Zik Prize in Professional Leadership for his enviable accomplishments as UBA CEO within the year under review.

Uzoka, according to Utomi, “has consistently led the Bank to set a year-on-year track record of profitability, wealth creation and innovative financial products across its operations in the African continent despite global economic challenges.

“Kennedy Uzoka continues to lead his team in chalking newer and higher credits by the day. Not even the current challenge of COVID-19 has been a dampener as the bank under his watch continues to scale new frontiers and post assuring results.”

Other winners of the award in various categories include Nigeria’s senate president, Dr. Ahmad Lawan who was named winner of Zik Prize in Political Leadership; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who was named winner of Zik Prize in Public Leadership; Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. (Mrs.) Stella Okoli, MON, OON, who emerged winner of Zik Prize in Business Leadership.

Also named as winners of this year’s award are, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta who, alongside Uzoka, won Zik Prize in Professional Leadership; founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Chair Centre Group, Pastor Mrs. Ibukun Awosika who emerged winner of Zik Prize in Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Three state governors, His Excellency, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State; His Excellency, Engr Oluseyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State and his His Excellency, Prof Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State were also named joint winners of Zik Prize in Good Governance for their unrivaled developmental strides in their respective states.

Utomi disclosed that the formal presentation ceremony of The Zik Prize awards, usually a celebratory event is planned to hold on Sunday 6th December, 2020.