The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has excluded Nigeria from a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for visa-on-arrival.

Etihad Airways released a list of countries whose travellers landing at Abu Dhabi airport can receive visas from its immigration desks.

Countries such as the U.S., China, Maldives, France, and Russia top the list. African countries like Seychelles and Mauritius are included, but Nigeria is excluded. Also, visitors who had been in Nigeria or South Africa in the preceding 14 days before travel will not be allowed to enter the UAE.

The list came after the UAE entered into a visa-free agreement with Ghana.

In June, the UAE had suspended flights to and from Lagos and Abuja. Emirati authorities also prohibited their nationals from visiting Nigeria and some other countries as the country controls exposure to COVID-19, Gazette reported.

Since late last year, Nigeria and the UAE have been in a diplomatic spat over fraudulent activity in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This has resulted in several flight restrictions, visa bans, and the exclusion of Nigerians from visiting Dubai.

Under President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, the value of the Nigerian passport has dropped. Analysis by Henley and Partners revealed that Nigeria’s passport ranks 101 out of 199 countries, allowing its passport holders to just 46 countries visa-free.

