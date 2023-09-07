UAE commits $4.5bn to support clean energy initiative for Africa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has promised to commit $4.5 billion to support clean-energy projects in African nations.

The UAE which is the host of this year’s United Nations climate summit, said the substantial commitment is a collaborative effort involving key entities such as Abu Dhabi’s clean-energy producer, Masdar; Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Etihad Credit Insurance; the nation’s export credit agency, and AMEA Power, a Dubai-based renewable-energy company.

The announcement was made by the COP28 Presidency in an official statement.

Africa faces a critical need for nearly a tenfold increase in climate adaptation funding, amounting to $100 billion annually, as emphasized by the Global Center on Adaptation. This financial boost is essential for enhancing infrastructure and protecting agriculture from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Although the continent contributes only about 4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, its nations are disproportionately affected by climate change.

“The initiative will prioritize investments in countries across Africa with clear transition strategies, enhanced regulatory frameworks, and a master plan for developing grid infrastructure,” stated COP28 President-Designate, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit on Tuesday.

Al Jaber’s commitment to invest in the African continent precedes the UN climate summit that he is overseeing.

As the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, his involvement has sparked criticism from climate activists.

Over 400 environmental groups have voiced concerns in a letter to the UN Secretary-General, expressing reservations about how Al Jaber’s work may affect the legitimacy and effectiveness of the summit.

The African Development Bank’s Africa50 investment platform will serve as a strategic partner in identifying initial projects, according to the statement.