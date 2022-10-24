The United States Embassy in Abuja has warned its personnel of a possible terror attack in the nation’s capital.

In the security alert, the embassy warned that government buildings, places of worship, markets, law enforcement offices, and other densely populated spots might be hit in the attacks.

The embassy also said it would reduce its services until further notice.

“Event: There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations,” email alert said.

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.”

The embassy further advised its staff members to avoid non-essential travel and crowded gatherings and to carry proper identification.

”Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in an emergency. Carry proper identification,” the email further read.

The police headquarters and the State Security Service did not immediately return requests seeking comments about the fears raised by the U.S. authorities.