Sir Tony Ejiogu, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo state, has condemned the killing of eight security personnel at Oriagu, Ehime-Mbano LGA of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, Ejiogu expressed sadness over the Tuesday morning event.

Security operatives of the joint task force were said to have been on patrol along Aba-branch Oriagu in Ehime-Mbano road on Tuesday morning when some unknown gunmen ambushed them and killed eight security agents.

“It breaks my heart to know that eight innocent families with children have been made to lose their breadwinners in the course of looking for their daily bread.

“For how long are we going to continue shedding innocent blood? Whatever our differences are, are they truly worth the lives of our fellow brothers and sisters?

“When the system continues to fail in protecting our lives and property, isn’t this the more reason to unite with and support our security agencies to help them protect us better?

“A man doesn’t set his house ablaze to prove a point. The men killed are human beings with families, and the devastating effect this gruesome act would have on innocent families left behind is better imagined than experienced,” he said.

While emphasizing the need to prevent the security situation in Imo state from further degenerating, he appealed to security agencies not to retaliate.

He also appealed to citizens who may be aggrieved for many reasons to always seek the non-violent path.

“While I call on my people to please embrace dialogue and negotiations as the best way to resolve differences, I am also in the same vein appealing to soldiers and other security agents to please resist the urge for revenge and desist from any act of reprisal attack.

“This will only affect innocent citizens and would further incite a vicious circle of hate and violence. Two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said.