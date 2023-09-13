Two dead as two NURTW factions cash in Abuja

Two persons have been reported dead following a violent clash between two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the Sapele Crescent, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, the Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday.

Police in the FCT had arrested about 23 male suspects and recovered three rifles during the violent clash between the two factions.

According to reports, the clash emanated from an ongoing leadership tussle within the union, broke out when suspected supporters of the union’s president, Tajudeen Baruwa, attempted to enter the NURTW’s headquarters, currently being occupied by the Lagos Park Management Committee led by the former NURTW Vice President, Tajudeen Agbede.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, confirmed the death of one of the rioters on Tuesday.

Garba, who said the police had restored peace to the area following the arrest of 23 suspects, added that no fewer than three rifles were recovered.

“Twenty-three people have so far been arrested, and the death toll is only one: a yet-to-be-identified male. And three rifles were also recovered,” CP Garba told Punch.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the internal wrangling claimed that two people in Baruwa’s faction of the union were killed and several others had been hospitalised following Tuesday’s clash.

The source said, “Two people died from Baruwa’s camp today (Tuesday) during the clash at the NURTW headquarters.”