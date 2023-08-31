Twitter (X) to introduce audio, video calls feature - Elon Musk

Owner of microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, says audio and video call feature will be added to the platform.

The billionaire Tesla CEO in a post shared via the platform on Thursday, said the feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac.

Musk said that once released, the feature would allow audio and video calls to be made without a phone number.

“Video and audio calls are coming to X; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number needed; X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique,” Musk, who is the owner and chief executive officer of X, said.

Musk, however, did not provide a specific date for the launch of the new feature.

Last two weeks, Musk said X users would no longer be able to block other accounts because the feature made “no sense”.

Since Musk took over the microblogging platform, Twitter has introduced several features and changes.

In 2022, the firm came up with a subscription package for the verified blue tick mark.

In April 2023, Musk introduced a feature that allows media publishers to charge users on per article basis.

This followed the announcement that Twitter users will be able to monetise their content, including long-form text and hours-long videos.

Providing updates later in May, the Twitter CEO said the platform would take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year.

Earlier this month, the platform commenced its monthly advert revenue payment scheme for verified content creators.