Popular Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has described most users of microblogging platform, X, formerly known as “Twitter”, as mad and sick people.

Burna Boy made the remarks during a recent interview with Kiss FM in London.

The singer, while giving reasons why he is not fond of users of the microblogging platform, said he originally believed that the bad behavior was specific to Nigerians on Twitter, but he later realized it was a global phenomenon during his travels.

He cited examples from Kenya, South Africa, and the United States, suggesting that Twitter users in each of these countries exhibited similar behaviors that he found unappealing.

“I don’t like people on Twitter. I used to think that it was just Nigerians on Twitter that were just mad then I went to Kenya and saw that it was the same thing. Then I went to South Africa and saw that it was the same thing.

“Then I went to America! Americans have their own group. They have their own group, you’d see that all of them are tagged. You know how Lil’ Durk has his OTF. Twitter mad users have their own. It is a worldwide pandemic”, the singer noted.