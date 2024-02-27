TV star, Michael Ilesanmi goes missing after relocating to US with 58-year-old wife

Michael Ilesanmi, a Nigerian TV personality in the 90 Day Fiancé, has gone missing two months after moving to the United States with his wife, Angela Deem.

Deem, 58, said all her efforts to contact his family in Nigeria have been in futility, as a reward of $10,000 has been placed for his return.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Deem revealed in a TikTok video on Monday.

She added that her home security cameras failed to pick up his departure, saying he did not go with his belongings.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there are people who probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero,” she said.

“No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” she continued, telling 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates and viewers that he “only had like $40 on him.”

“Michael had just gotten here during Christmas time,” she said.

Michael had arrived on December 22, 2023.

Continuing, she said, “If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that.”

Deem, however, noted that it was possible that he planned his departure.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” Angela continued ​while naming other popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars, adding,” I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me,” she said.

“He’s my husband and I love him and I don’t know where he’s at. As long as he’s safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f–k is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something’s wrong with you. This is not Karine and Paul [Staehle],” she continued.

“What do I say to these people, because I don’t have no answers? We know he’s deceitful, but I don’t think he would go this far and not call at least my daughter.

Angela turned her attention to a fan’s questions about contacting immigration, telling viewers of her TikTok that she and John are “not allowed” to answer any of their concerns.

“You’ll just have to use your common sense,” she said of the immigration inquiries. “If Michael is really missing and doesn’t contact us, immigration can take over. That’s all I can tell you.”

The couple had been looking forward to reuniting in America. Michael had said, “We’ve waited three years for the spousal visa interview,” during a confessional in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After trailer that dropped on February 14.

Angela agreed, stating, “This is the most important day of our lives. I need to get my man home to America. If that visa’s denied, it’s over.”

The couple’s romance began in 2018 on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after meeting online. They started dating long-distance shortly afterward and shared their first in-person meeting that season.

Angela and Michael continued to share their journey on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair wed in Michael’s native Nigeria in January 2020.

