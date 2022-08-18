Turkish Airline passengers in Nigeria to purchase tickets in dollars

Turkish Airlines has suspended sale of tickets in naira, and instructed its customers to pay in United States dollars.

The airline gave the instruction in a message sent to its partners on Thursday.

“Dear Business Partner, Kindly be informed that as of today: ONLY C AND Y FARE CLASSES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON GDSs FOR SALE IN NIGERIA,” the message read

“UNUSED TICKETS WILL BE UPGRADED TO Y OR C CLASS FOR VOLUNTARY REISSUE CASES, FARE AND TAX DIFFERENCE SHALL BE COLLECTED FOR INBOUND OR OUTBOUND TRAVEL

“MULTI CITY ROUTES WILL NOT BE COMBINED WITH FARES. ALL FARE CLASSES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE ON TURKISH AIRLINES OFFICIAL WEBSITE AND MOBILE APP.

“Please kindly inform your subagents, members of staff and your clients accordingly.”

Recall that in April, the airlines alongside other airlines through APG Interline E-Ticketing (IEG) said passengers will no longer be able to buy tickets in naira in the coming months.